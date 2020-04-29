The disappearance of ‘The Battle for Highway 64 Sword’

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – The East Wake and Knightdale high school football rivalry is a bitter one.

Each season, the two clash in the “Battle for Highway 64 Sword.”

So far, the Knightdale Knights have the overall edge – winning eight of 15 match ups.

In 2007, Jimmy Williams had his troops fired up moments before his East Wake High School squad would beat rival Knightdale for the third straight year.

But in 2009, the tables had turned.

The fledgling Knights program beat the Warriors for the first time ever.

It was time for them to possess the sword or so they thought.

“Somehow it just disappeared,” said Williams.

Disappeared?

“We didn’t want the sword going back to Knightdale under no circumstances,” Williams admitted. Particularly the original sword.”

Williams had a plan to keep it.

“I knew that it was scheduled to disappear,” Williams deadpanned. “And as fate would have it, it ended up in one of our player’s hands.”

And for more than a decade, that player has remained anonymous, until now.

Blake Murray was a captain and all-conference tackle for East Wake, a player Williams could trust and count on.

“So he told me before the game here is this sword and if we lose this sword will disappear,” Murray explained. “You take the sword and only me and coach Williams knew that I had the sword.”

Stephen Larkins remembers that night. He has seen all 15 games in this series from the Knightdale sidelines.

“That was a win that let the town of Knightdale and Knightdale High School know that we could finally beat the bullies on the block,” the Knightdale assistant coach said.

The scoreboard gave the nod to the Knights, but their trophy was nowhere to be found.

“It’s like one of the great mysteries of sports in this area like, ‘what happened to it?'” Larkins wondered. “A day or so after the euphoria went down, then everyone started wondering where’s our sword?”

It was long gone.

“Although it went missing, we never felt like we stole it,” Williams explained.

And Murray, how in the world did he keep it a secret for more than a decade?

“I just had to keep a secret and I always kept it in my room and that’s where it stayed,” Murray said.



Did getting caught ever cross his mind?

“I do honestly, man I might could get in trouble for this,” Murray said.

But you didn’t.

“I am pretty surprised that I kept it this long without anyone knowing,” Murray admitted.

So now that we know, is it time for someone to come get it?

“I don’t know where the sword is currently,” Williams said. “I know where it was yesterday or this week. But today it’s probably not in the same spot and getting it back is not an option.”