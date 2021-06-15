Wake Forest high school baseball star doesn’t mind all the attention

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Major League Baseball draft is less than a month away and one of the hottest prospects out there recently took to the infield at a practice.

All eyes are on Wake Forest shortstop Kahlil Watson, whose stock has never been higher.

“It’s been like that ever since this summer,” said Watson. “For me, I don’t pay attention to it. I just put it in the back of my head and focus and keep playing like the past continuous years.”

Watson is committed to play college baseball at North Carolina State. If you’re a Wolfpack fan, don’t hold your breath.

High, first-round draft picks rarely opt for school.

“The reason I’d like to go to the MLB right now is because I think I can get out of there in two or three years,” Watson explained of his trajectory to the major leagues. “Instead of going to school and playing three years and then wait an extra two years. So about six years if I go to school but at the same time I just want to get out there and do my thing.”

His thing right now is terrorizing high school pitching. Heading into the Cougar’s Tuesday night first-round playoff game, Watson is hitting a sizzling 526. He leads the team in runs, hits and homers with six.

But Watson’s best quality, says Wake Forest head coach Mike Joyner, maybe his competitive nature.

“He don’t come to play — he comes to win,” gushed Joyner. “That’s the thing you see with him and when the game is more on the line, he gets better.”

Professional scouts see that as well and soon, one major league team will have themselves a five-tool

player capable of becoming a big-league star.

Watson has dreamed of draft night ever since he was a kid.

“It’s just going to be very exciting that all the hard work I’ve put in finally paid off,” said Watson. “And once I do get there, the work hasn’t stopped.”