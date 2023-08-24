RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several North Carolina high school football games scheduled for Friday night have had their kickoff times moved back due to the expected high temperatures.

The list of games with adjusted start times include CBS 17’s Game of the Week, Hillside at Southern Durham.

The Week 2 games involving Triangle teams affected and their new start times are as follows:

Pinecrest at Overhills, 8 p.m.

Lee County at St Pauls, 8 p.m.

Fuquay-Varina at Apex, 8 p.m.

Hillside at Southern Durham, 8 p.m.

Rolesville at Grimsley, 8 p.m.

Many of the affected games were originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Earlier on Thursday, the Cumberland County School System announced that Friday high school football games involving their schools would also have their start times adjusted due to the expected excessive heat.

In a release, the school district also said there will be mandatory water breaks during the first and second quarters.