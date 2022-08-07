Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
65°
Raleigh
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Russia and Ukraine War
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Investigators
Local Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Capitol Report
Political News
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Job Alert
Entertainment
Automotive News
Check This Out
Press Releases
Top Stories
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint …
‘We got an officer down’: Radio traffic reveals what …
Video
Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for …
Kansas to recount abortion vote, despite large margin
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Flash flood warning issued for parts of Harnett, …
Video
Top Stories
New NC elementary school, that will act as hurricane …
Video
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Johnston, …
Where to see the next meteor shower in Raleigh
Video
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Waterspouts spotted at Charleston coast …
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
‘We got an officer down’: Radio traffic reveals what …
Video
Top Stories
Man dead after being shot in head on Kissimmee Lane …
Video
Top Stories
Woman arrested after flee attempt in car chase involving …
Video
‘I could feel the bullet come across my face’: Durham …
Video
Long wait time for Cary AMBER Alert poses questions …
Video
Killed Wake County deputy identified by sheriff as …
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Big Race – Indy
NFL Draft
The Blitz
Top Stories
Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for …
Top Stories
More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored …
Top Stories
ECU commit Parker Byrd to undergo another amputation
Video: Marshawn Lynch found asleep behind wheel, …
Video
Panthers host ‘USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot …
Gallery
Medical issue to keep this top ACC QB out indefinitely
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Newsletters
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
Job Alert
Post a Job
About Us
Remarkable Women Finalists
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Politics from The Hill
Greene files articles of impeachment against Garland
Top Politics from The Hill Headlines
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw resigns …
Democrats hold edge in key state legislature generic …
Biden’s new challenge is FBI’s Trump search
Cheney slams GOP attacks on FBI agents
These figures in Trump’s orbit pleaded the 5th
More Politics from The Hill
Tim Scott dodges questions about whether he wants …
Twitter announces civic integrity plans ahead of …
Mulvaney says he never saw ‘intentional destruction …
Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills
Schumer says he’s ‘not focusing’ on 2024 when asked …
Google gets FEC approval to let campaign emails bypass …
Trending Stories
ECU commit Parker Byrd to undergo another amputation
Wrong prices at NC stores are exploding; fines up …
Man found shot in head on Kissimmee Lane in Raleigh
Killed Wake County deputy identified as 13-year veteran
Duo stole $15,000 in products at NC paper plant: …
Missing Cary 5-year-old found, mother located: police
Body found while searching for missing man in NC
Click here for full list of trending stories