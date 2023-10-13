Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) has filed to run against House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for Speaker.

“We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people,” he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The late-stage announcement from Scott — a seventh-term lawmaker who was on few people’s radar as a potential Speaker contender is an apparent protest against Jordan as House GOP lawmakers are set to hold a Speaker candidate forum Friday afternoon.

Some lawmakers — including Scott — have pledged their staunch opposition to Jordan.

During Thursday night’s closed-door conference meeting, Scott stood up and announced his opposition to Jordan, according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and another House Republican.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), chair of the House Armed Services Committee, told reporters Friday morning that there was nothing that Jordan to do to get his support. Before Scott’s announcement, Rogers said that he planned to vote for McCarthy.

Friday’s candidate forum comes after Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), who Republicans narrowly nominated to be Speaker on Wednesday, abruptly withdrew from the race Thursday evening as it was clear he would not get the support from Republicans needed to win on the House floor.

But now it is not clear that Scalise’s chief competition, Jordan, can get there either.

“I assume a large block of people that work for Steve will probably start out with Austin,” said Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), who is supporting Jordan.

Even before Scott jumped into the Speaker’s race, Jordan faced an uphill climb to clinching the gavel.

At least two lawmakers — Scott and Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) — told reporters Thursday night that they would not support Jordan.

The Ohio Republican called and met with holdouts Friday morning, according to a source familiar, and after the morning conference meeting — but before Scott officially entered the race — Jordan evoked confidence in his changes for winning the gavel.

“We got broad support across the conference, I feel good about where we’re at but we got a candidate where members are gonna ask you more questions, we’ll go from there,” he told reporters, later adding “I feel real good about the vote.”

Aris Folley contributed.