Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign announced Thursday that the candidate had hauled in $3 million in a three-day stretch alone before the second-quarter filing deadline.

Kennedy’s campaign said it had brought in an average of $1 million per day from June 28-30. The three-day total represents an impressive figure for a Democratic candidate seen as a long shot against President Biden.

The campaign said Kennedy had brought in more than $6 million in the second quarter, with roughly $3 million cash on hand.

“We are hearing again and again that Mr. Kennedy is catching on because the public is fed up with the media smears. People are answering the attacks by opening up their wallets. RFK, Jr. has shown respect for the intelligence of the American people. The more people hear his message, the more he connects,” campaign manager Dennis Kucinich said in a statement on the campaign’s fundraising.

Biden is seen as the Democrats’ de facto nominee, but Kennedy has at times registered in the double digits among Biden voters, showing some surprising strength among voters.