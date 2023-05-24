Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) encountered technology problems on Wednesday, as he attempted to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter Spaces with CEO Elon Musk.

Tech entrepreneur David Sacks, who was set to moderate the discussion, said on the call that the vast number of people attempting to join were “melting the servers.” At one point, the Twitter Spaces showed that there were more than 500,000 users listening in.

The call went in and out for more than 20 minutes, before Musk ended the original Twitter Spaces and attempted to begin a new one.

DeSantis, who has teased a White House run for months, launched an official campaign video on Twitter shortly before the discussion with Musk was set to begin. The Florida governor filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring his candidacy earlier on Wednesday.