FBI Director Christopher Wray fired back at two GOP congressmen Wednesday over their criticisms of the agency with him as director, pointing to an increase in applications from Florida and Texas under his tenure.

Wray was appearing before the House Judiciary Committee as part of regularly scheduled congressional oversight. He opened his comments with a strongly worded defense of the bureau from Republican criticisms of what they see as politically motivated actions.

When GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Wesley Hunt (Texas) questioned Wray, the representatives argued the public does not trust the FBI.

“People trusted the FBI more when J. Edgar Hoover was running the place than when you are,” Gaetz said, referring to the controversial first director of the agency. “And the reason is because you don’t give straight answers.”

Hoover served as the director of the FBI for nearly four decades and was widely influential in transforming it into its modern form. But after his death, his tactics have become more publicized, including violations of FBI policies and the law and surveillance of political leaders, such as Martin Luther King Jr. and other heads of the civil rights movement.

Wray responded to Gaetz’s accusation by pointing to a major increase in those interested in joining the agency from the congressman’s home state.

“Respectfully, congressman, in your home state of Florida, the number of people applying to come work for us and devote their lives working for us is up over 100 percent since I started,” he said.

Hunt argued that if someone on the FBI’s radar is a supporter of former President Trump, they will be prosecuted, but if they are a supporter of President Biden, they will be “protected.”

Republicans have railed against what they have alleged is a two-tiered system of justice based on political ideology. They have most recently slammed the plea deal that Hunter Biden, the son of the president, is set to agree to, pleading guilty to two minor tax crimes but likely avoid jail time.

They have argued the severity of the charges Trump is facing shows a double standard.

Wray responded to Hunt that he is not as concerned about polls showing many with a lack of trust in the FBI, but the number of applicants from Texas has increased by 93 percent while he has been the leader.

“In fact, we have more applicants from the state of Texas annually in the last several years than any other state in the country, and I think that speaks very well of the view of Texans about the FBI,” he said.