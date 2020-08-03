Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 and schools
George Floyd Protests
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Job Alert
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Mexico’s school year to begin with instruction on television
Venezuelan does funerals alone in Peru cemetery amid virus
Albanian businessman’s assets seized, drug links suspected
Gold in secret vault is traced to Hugo Chávez’s former nurse
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Isaias to regain hurricane strength Monday, hit eastern NC Monday night
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Isaias slightly strengthens as it crawls up east coast
Video
Isaias maintains 70 mph winds; storm surge warning, hurricane watch issued for NC coast
Video
Raleigh-area shoppers prepare ahead of Isaias
Video
Tropical Storm Watch expanded in central NC, Isaias to arrive late Monday through early Tuesday
Video
Hurricane Isaias
Latest Isaias forecast
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Californians renting out their backyard pools amid coronavirus closures
Video
Top Stories
‘My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,’ Rep. Louie Gohmert’s daughter says
Video
Top Stories
Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge
Video
Sea turtle nests on Oak Island face danger as Isaias rolls in; volunteers work to keep them safe
Video
Some mystery seeds illegally sent from China identified
Video
As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Koepka’s biggest challenge is history in bid for 3 in a row
Top Stories
MLB looks to shorter doubleheaders to ease scheduling chaos
Next in summer of player empowerment: Pac-12 players unite
Analysis: Early returns say so far, so good for NBA bubble
Westbrook scores 31 as Rockets get 120-116 win over Bucks
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sponsored Content
Hinnant Family Vineyards
Hinnant Family Vineyards Website