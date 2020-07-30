The Holly Springs Cultural Center is located in the heart of the city, over the past few years the Cultural Center has become the go-to destination for entertainment in Holly Springs thanks to its helpful staff, diverse performance schedule, and family-friendly environment. The $5 million dollar complex has something for everyone to enjoy, including: a performing arts center, conference center, outdoor stage with lawn seating, and a grand lobby.

The Holly Springs Cultural Center will be recommencing their 2020 season in July with shows such as Beatlesque, Bachelor in Holly Springs: A Comedy Murder Mystery and Comedian Jeff Jena.

At the moment The Cultural Center is following CDC guidelines. Customers are also able to access live shows and performances via livestream on Holly Springs Cultural Center Facebook. Don’t forget the 3 W’s: Wear A Mask, Wait and keep 6 feet distance and Wash your hands and hand sanitize often.

Hours:

Monday- Thursday: 9am-9pm

Friday- Saturday: 9am-6pm

Sunday: 1-5pm