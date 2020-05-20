Raleigh, Durham make top 10 list of cities best suited to recover from coronavirus

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WNCN) – Two North Carolina cities were ranked in the top 10 communities best positioned to recover after the coronavirus pandemic.

Durham and Raleigh, listed separately, made the list thanks to the Triangle’s growing tech industry. The list was featured in Forbes following a study from Moody’s Analytics.

According to Forbes, the list was calculated using population density, education and the number of jobs requiring higher education.

Moody’s Analytics , The Next Recovery: A Regional Perspective, said cities that can provide good paying jobs to future residents are in a good spot to recover. High-density areas like New York City or Los Angeles may be less attractive to people in the future as they recall the immense impact of COVID-19 in those areas. Moody’s Analytics said as those people choose less densely populated areas, companies will have to follow those workers.

The Triangle’s more loosely populated area combined with the boom in tech industry related jobs puts both Durham and Raleigh in a good position to do well.

Top 10 cities best suited for recovery after COVID-19

Boise, Idaho

Denver, Colorado

Durham, North Carolina

Madison, Wisconsin

Provo, Utah

Raleigh, North Carolina

Salt Lake City, Utah

San Jose, California

Tucson, Arizona

Washington DC

Top 10 cities worst suited for recovery after COVID-19

Detroit, Michigan

Honolulu, Hawaii

Los Angeles, California

McAllen, Texas

Miami, Florida

New Haven, Connecticut

New York City

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Stockton, California

Tampa, Florida

These lists are in alphabetical order. They do not reflect the specific ranking.

The North Carolina Tech Association conducted a tech leadership poll twice monthly since March. It showed perspective of those in the tech industry during the pandemic shift over time.

When asked what month they guessed measurable economic improvement would begin, 45-percent of respondents said it would start past September. When asked the same question in March, 23-percent said September while 26-percent said later than September.

Source: NC Tech Association

One question posed to respondents was what impact the current economic environment had on their business. In March, 23-percent said there was a increase in demand, 39-percent said there was a decrease, 37-percent said the impact was neutral. Those shifted to a more even split by May with respondents voting 31-percent, 34-percent, and 35-percent, respectively.

Source: NC Tech Association

Leaders in the tech industry were also asked what impact there was on hiring. In March, 7-percent said they were implementing layoffs or pay reductions. Another 52-percent said they froze hiring. About 42-percent said they were still hiring. Flash forward to May, 8-percent said they were implementing layoffs or pay reductions, hiring freezes were down to 46-percent. Companies still hiring went up to 46-percent.