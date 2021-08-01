Clayton High School alum Keni Harrison takes silver at Olympics in 100-meter hurdles

TOYKO (AP) — Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico has won gold in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, powering ahead of American Keni Harrison.
Harrison, of Clayton, North Carolina, took the silver medal.
Camacho-Quinn’s win kept the United States out of the win column at the Olympic track meet for yet another session.
Camacho-Quinn finished in 12.37 seconds for a .15 second win over the world-record holder, Harrison. Jamaica’s Megan Tapper finished third.
Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that competes under its own flag at the Olympics, has one more track gold medal than the deepest team at the Games, as the meet approaches its halfway point.