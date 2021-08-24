Dozens attend Clayton parade to celebrate Olympian Keni Harrison

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens gathered in Clayton Tuesday to congratulate a hometown athlete who won big during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The town threw a huge parade for Keni Harrison.

The Clayton High School graduate took home silver in the 100-meter hurdles during the Tokyo Olympics.

The parade was attended by dozens of supporters seen cheering and waving large flags. Harrison was honored by the town council during the downtown parade followed by a celebration at her high school.

A local business owner, as well as the town mayor, said it feels good to witness town history and that this accomplishment puts Clayton on the map in so many ways.

“You know our local hometown girl who started running track at Clayton High School who now brings home the silver medal from the Olympics in Tokyo. It’s unprecedented, it’s historic and it will go down in Clayton’s history forever,” said Mayor Jody McLeod.

“Well, this is the first time we’ve ever done this. We’re all really excited to put Clayton on the map. Go Keni we’re just really excited for her and excited for us,” Angie Bryan, owner of The Crowing Hen said.

The town threw the parade on Tuesday on what is now deemed Keni Harrison Day in Clayton.