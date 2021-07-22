Novak Djokovic knows ‘history is on the line’ at Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men’s tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TOKYO (AP) — Novak Djokovic knows how close he is.

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men’s tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Not just to creating history and becoming the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year. It’s the bigger picture.

The bigger picture of surpassing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to be considered the greatest tennis player ever that’s weighing most heavily on him.

He says he doesn’t want to be “part of the debate” and adds that he doesn’t want “to be compared to anybody.”

But he also says he knows “there’s history on the line” in Tokyo.