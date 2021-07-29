US gymnast Sunisa Lee wins all-around gold

United States’ artistic gymnastics women’s team members, from left, Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles celebrate on the podium after winning the silver medal in the artistic women’s team the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title in the women’s all-around. She edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while Simone Biles watched from the stands.

Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade. The Brazilian earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze two days after leading ROC to gold in the team final.

Biles pulled out of the competition on Wednesday to focus on her mental health. That left the bid for the gold medal wide open.

Biles’ withdrawal also opened the door for American Jade Carey to also compete in the event.

The last non-American to win was Simona Amanar of Romania in Sydney in 2000.