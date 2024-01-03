RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — AARP just published its 2024 list of job openings with the greatest expected growth specifically for those older than 55.

This comes at a time when the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the unemployment rate for those older than 55 at 2.9%.

Some are openings which require less experience or a degree, such as pet sitting or being an umpire.

Others require certain certifications like being a home health aide.

Demand for data entry clerks is decreasing, but there remains a lot of job openings.

For those with degrees and knowledge of more technical fields, data scientists, financial managers, and registered nurses are in great demand and are expected to see double digit growth in the next eight years.