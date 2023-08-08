RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Concert season is in full swing and there are plenty of positions which need to be filled at Coast Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

This is a great opportunity for anybody who wants to have some fun at a concert but get paid for it– instead of the other way around.

Live Nation is looking for people to work in a variety of positions including concert sales, event staff, security, park attendants and ushers.

Pay varies for role between $12-50 and $16 dollars an hour. Evening and weekend hours are expected.