RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a job fair coming up this week specifically for military spouses.

Recruit-Military is putting on this week’s job fair, and they are doing so at a time where the average unemployment rate for a military spouse is hovering at 24 percent.

The job fair is on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. online.

Companies with nationwide operations are looking for military spouses who can easily transfer from one job location to another.

In addition to job openings, there are seminars on resume building and personalized job matching.

