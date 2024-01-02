RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert reveals 80% of workers have felt burned out from their job in the past year, including 42% daily.

This is the finding of a new study of more than 1,000 workers.

An increased workload is what employees say is burning them out, according to SimpleTexting.com.

Pay is second on the list, followed be a shortage of employees.

What is interesting is how different employees react to burnout.

Baby Boomers are the people most likely to tell their boss they’re spent, followed by GenX and Millennials.

But it is GenZ who said they just together feel comfortable sharing their problems with their boss.

The study found they don’t want their boss to question their competence or mental health.