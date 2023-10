CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Both Cabela’s and Bass Pro are looking for seasonal associates.

Bass Pro in Cary has a hiring event coming up on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their location on Bass Pro Lane in Cary.

On the spot hiring is expected. You are asked to apply before attending the event.

Cabela’s also has their hiring event at their store in Garner on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

You are asked to apply in advance.