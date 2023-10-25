RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Belk is looking for seasonal workers at all of its stores in the region, and there are upcoming career fairs.

Hours and dates vary on location.

The Garner store has an event tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Triangle Town Center in Raleigh and Sampson Crossing in Clinton have hiring events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow and from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Berkley Mall in Goldsboro has theirs on Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Belk at Crabtree in Raleigh has theirs on Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.