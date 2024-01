RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Belk Crabtree Valley Mall has a career fair coming up tomorrow, Jan. 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. looking for people to work in cosmetics.

The exact role is called “cosmetic beauty advisor.”

This person is responsible for helping people select the ideal products, informing clients about things like special events, plus meeting certain credit application goals, and maintaining his or her sales area.

