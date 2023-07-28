RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Norwegian Cruise Line needs workers and they are doing virtual job fairs almost daily to find the right people to take to the seas.

Currently they need employees on the Pride America for its Hawaii route.

Openings include cooks, waiters, bartenders, photographers and housekeepers.

You must have a high school diploma or GED and be able to qualify for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Salaries vary, but all room, food and transportation are provided.

The virtual career fairs are on Monday Aug. 1 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. until noon, and Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

To RSVP, click here.