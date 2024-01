CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Brookdale Senior Living in Chapel Hill is hosting weekly “Walk-In Wednesday” hiring events.

These are Jan. 17, Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the location on Farmington Drive.

Open positions include caregivers, certified nursing assistants, and medication technicians.

Brookdale is offering some interesting benefits as a lure to workers, such as tuition reimbursement, pet Insurance and adoption reimbursement benefits.