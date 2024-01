FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — FAST — the Fayetteville Area System of Transit — is in need of workers, and the city is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for commercial driver license holders to join their team.

There is a job fair coming up on Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to hire for these positions, plus others.

The job fair will take place at the FAST Transit Center at 505 Franklin Street.