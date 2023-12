FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cape Fear Valley Health needs registered nurses to work in the emergency room.

The need is so great that a $20,000 sign-on bonus is being offered.

In addition to the sign-on bonus, Cape Fear Valley Health is offering up to $7,000 in relocation expenses.

This is for their operations in both Fayetteville and Raeford.

A year of previous experience is needed, as is the ability to work a varying schedule – like rotating weekends.