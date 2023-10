RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The big need this time of year is for people to work in leaf collection during the fall months.

The city is accepting applications through Oct. 23.

Primary duties will include manual use of leaf rake and pitchfork and walking behind a leaf machine swinging suction hose attachment for extended periods of time.

Pay is the seasonal equivalent of $37,856 a year.

To apply, click here.