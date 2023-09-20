RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster and the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center are holding what is called the Cleantech Connect Career Fair.

This is designed for people either working in or interested in getting into the clean technology industry.

Participating companies include Carolina Solar Services, NC Electric Cooperatives, Hitachi Energy and Flexgen.

It will be held on October 2nd from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the McKimmon Center on the campus of NC State.