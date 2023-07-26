RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 63% of creative jobs don’t require a bachelor’s degree, according to a new study by the “work-a-ma-jig” website.

The site also ranked the best city in which to find this kind of opening.

For example, a writer is listed as number one with no bachelor’s degree needed. However, some college experience might be needed.

With an average salary of just shy of $70,000, Los Angeles is the best place to find one of these openings.

A graphic designer is on the list with some college experience needed. Three years experience is required to reach the average pay of $51,000.

Other jobs on the list include public relations specialists, technical writers, art directors and photographers.