RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday’s job alert features Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military to help veterans in their job search.

The latest job fair is virtual and will be held nest Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.

The fair is for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

While the fair is virtual, people can sign up for things like resume and career counseling and resume assistance.

The Department of Veterans Affairs take part to help with things like benefits and claims assistance.

To register, click here.