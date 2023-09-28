RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Disabled American Veterans continues their mission of providing as many employment resources to veterans, active duty and transitioning military as well as their spouses and reservists.

There is a virtual job fair coming up this Tuesday, October 3rd from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Fifty-five different employers are taking part including ADP, Dupont, and Warner Brothers Discovery.

This is for the entire East Coast, so you can look for opportunities beyond Central North Carolina if you’re, perhaps, looking to move closer to home.

You’re asked to register in advance and click on the employers in which you have an interest.