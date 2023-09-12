RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person with a passion for college football will get the chance to travel the country following their team, document their experiences on social media and earn $100 a day to do it.

Harvest Hosts is sponsoring the job.

This superfan must have a ton of energy and an adventurous spirit. From tailgates to the games, the lucky employee must document their experience.

To apply, you must submit the name of your favorite team, all-time favorite player, explain why you’re a super-fan, and send in a picture of you in team gear – bonus points if you’re with the mascot.

The last day to apply is Sept. 22.