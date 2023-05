RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Playstar is looking for a donut tester.

The lucky employee will earn $1,000 for taste testing and then ranking national chain donuts from worst to best.

Once a winner is picked, he or she will also be able to test from local chains and compare them to large franchises.

You’ll need to taste test, rate and explain why you gave the rating and post content on social media.

To apply, click here.