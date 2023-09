CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Coca Cola Consolidated out of Clayton has a hiring event happening for store stockers next week.

It is Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 977 Shotwell Road in Clayton.

The pay is $150 per day. Coca Cola Consolidated offers benefits such as health insurance, mileage reimbursement and paternal leave.

There will be on the spot hiring.