RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday’s job alert is a dream come true for Christmas movie lovers.

Cabletv.com is looking to pay someone $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies plus a year of seven streaming services.

The job is called “chief of cheer.”

You need to watch them within 25 days leading up to Christmas. The winner gets to pick the movies.

You’ll have to keep track of each movie you watch and rank it in three categories: Nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling, and holiday cheer.

They’ve even provided a list of suggested movies on the application.