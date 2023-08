RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — PNC Arena is the home for the Carolina Hurricanes and where NC State plays basketball.

It is also in the middle of a hiring spree.

There is a job fair taking place Aug. 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the arena. More than 300 part-time jobs are available.

These include workers for concessions, cooks, parking cashiers, retail and security among other positions.

Those interested should click here.