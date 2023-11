GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Dollar General is the latest retailer to host a holiday hiring event.

This is for their store in Godwin, Cumberland County.

It is happening on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at their location on Autry Mill Road.

The company is looking to hire managers and sales associates.

These positions can be both full and part time.

To apply in advance text “Apply” to 34898