SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) — Dollar General is the latest retailer to host a holiday hiring event.

This is for their store in Sims, which is in Wilson County on US 264.

It is happening on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The company is looking to hire a store managers, assistant manager, lead sales associates, and sales associates.

These positions can be both full or part time.

To apply in advance text “Apply” to 34898.