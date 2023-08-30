RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Downtown Raleigh Alliance is looking for people to join what is called the Ambassador Program.

The Ambassador Program is a hospitality and service-driven career.

There are openings for community and engagement ambassadors to provide information on things like directions, dining recommendations and tourist attractions.

Safety Ambassadors escort people to or from any location downtown, provide event safety information, driver assistance and help address things like aggressive panhandling.

This is a full-time job that pays $18 an hour and flexible scheduling is required.

To apply, click here.