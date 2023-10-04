DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police are holding a hiring event on Oct. 12 and 28.

The one on Oct. 12 is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Durham police headquarters located at 602 East Main Street.

The one on Oct. 28 is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with testing beginning immediately afterwards.

Anyone attending the police hiring event, but not testing may stay to observe the physical test and receive tips on how to prepare for the test.

There are Zoom links for people who wish to attend either hiring events virtually.