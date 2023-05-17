FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a hiring fair for veterans coming up at Fort Bragg next Wednesday.

Disabled American Veterans are hosting it at Iron Mike located at Fort Bragg. The job fair is for current members transitioning to civilian life, veterans, reservists and spouses.

More than 85 different employers are taking part including Cargill, the Home Depot, Duke Energy and Cintas.

These jobs aren’t just local, they are across the country, so you can search in different places if you’re wanting to relocate.

It will take place on May 24 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.