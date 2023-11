FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military are hosting a job fair on post at Fort Liberty.

It is on Nov. 30 at Iron Mike from 11 a.m. until until 3 p.m.

This is for transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

There are more than 70 employers taking part in a variety of career fields including construction and medical.

There is also career counseling and resume help available.

You must register online before the career fair.