FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military are holding a job fair coming up this Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Iron Mike on post at Fort Liberty.

The job fair is free and 60 companies are hiring.

In addition to meeting with employers, job seekers can receive career counseling and resume assistance, as well as get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.

You are asked to register in advance.