FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program and the Women’s Business Center of Fayetteville are hosting the third annual Military Spouse Career Expo.

It is happening on Thursday at the Smith Lake Recreation Area from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Spouses can meet with 30 employers from fields like education, health care, plus different branches of the government.

Representatives will also be there from state and city agencies.

Seminars will be given on different employment topics and resume reviews.

To register, click here.