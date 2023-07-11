RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter is hosting a company-wide hiring event on Thursday.

It is from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at all locations.

These are both salary and hourly positions. Like most companies, Harris Teeter is using their benefits to attract new workers.

These include medical benefits, mental health resources, 401K, partnerships with universities for educational development, paid vacations, and associate discounts.

If you’re interested, visit any Harris Teeter on Thursday and go to the customer service desk to speak with an interviewer.