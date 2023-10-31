CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter has an upcoming managerial hiring event.

The company is specifically focusing on assistant store manager positions.

This involves things like supervising as many as 250 workers, doing performance evaluations, and other tasks such as planning, assigning, and directing work.

The salary is between $60,000 to $70,000.

The hiring event is at the store at 1800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Chapel Hill from 9 a.m. until noon on Nov. 10.

The on-the-spot interviews should last for about 30 minutes.