RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter is looking for people to manage many of their food departments.

Dairy and frozen, produce management, and meat and seafood management are just a few examples.

Harris Teeter has openings in all of these departments at multiple locations and they need people to fill these roles as soon as possible.

In some cases, these department managers will supervise as many as 20 people, so past managerial experience is ideal.

Pay varies from $17 to $19 dollars an hour.

However, Harris Teeter is also looking for both store managers and assistant managers.

These roles require the supervision of as many as 250 people with pay ranging from $60,000 to $70,000 a year.

These interviews are taking place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 11.