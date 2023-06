(Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter has a day-long hiring event at all their stores on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

These openings are both full-time and part-time, hourly and salary, staff and management positions.

In hopes of drawing in candidates, Harris Teeter is touting benefits like 401k matching, profit sharing, paid vacations, discounts and even continuing education partnerships.

