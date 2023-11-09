RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What makes you unique?

It is the top question Indeed.com says you might face when sitting down for an interview.

But how do you answer it?

One idea — highlight skills you have been praised for by former managers and coworkers.

Another question: Why do you want to work for this company?

This is where you need to do your homework and be ready to talk about a few initiatives being taken by the company and how you’ll benefit from them.

What interests you?

Pick out one thing in the job description and zero in on it. Talk about your your interest and, again, explain how you’ll help.

What motivates you?

Three ideas: what a great day looks like for you, what made you pick your profession, and what about the job description that made you apply.