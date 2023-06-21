RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How do you answer a question on a job interview for which you don’t know the answer?

Take your time.

Those three words are what experts at indeed.com say should resonate in your head.

Another idea is to think out loud.

It shows you’re taking the questions seriously and depending on what you say, it could be a gateway to a different question to which you do have an answer.

And it is okay to admit you aren’t sure. It is better than trying to fake your way through it and getting it wrong.

Offer to come back to the question later. This can show your interest in the topic – that you take it seriously – and you want to be very methodical in your thinking.

